New Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of April 9, 2018

· April 13, 2018 · Online Sites · No Comments

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

Discover your ancestors on FamilySearch this week in over 2.5 million new church and civil records from BrittanyFrance and more from Peru, Ecuador, Sweden, Germany, Chile, the Netherlands, and the Ukraine. Search these new free records by clicking on the collection links below or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.

Collection

Indexed Records

Digital Images

Comments

Peru, Diocese of Huacho, Catholic Church Records, 1560-1952

28,552

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Peru, Puno, Civil Registration, 1890-2005

1,546

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Ecuador, Catholic Church Records, 1565-2011

85,184

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Sweden, Stockholm City Archives, Index to Church Records, 1546-1927

51,189

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Germany, Rhineland, Diocese of Trier, Catholic Church Records, 1704-1957

817,226

0

New indexed records collection

France, Haute-Garonne, Toulouse, Church Records, 1539-1793

89,573

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Chile, Civil Registration, 1885-1932

359,844

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Sweden, Östergötland Church Records, 1555-1911; index 1616-1860

27,789

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Netherlands, Noord-Holland, Civil Registration, 1811-1950

204,540

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

France, Brittany, Church and Civil Records, 1521-1896

2,427,746

0

New indexed records collection

Ukraine, Western Ukraine Catholic Church Book Duplicates, 1600-1937

8,3601

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection
About FamilySearch

FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

