The following announcement was written by Findmypast:

There are over 378,000 new records available to search this Findmypast Friday, including;

Discover your ancestor in this index of over 137,000 deceased estate files from New South Wales. The records span the years between 1880 and 1923. Each result includes a transcript that may reveal a combination of your ancestor's date of death, duty date, locality and any additional remarks.

The state of New South Wales required a duty to be paid before probates and letters of administration could be executed. Deceased estate files were created for estates upon which a duty was imposed, including documentation and correspondence regarding the assessment of the estate.

Search for your Irish ancestors in a collection of registers and records from the oldest city in the Republic of Ireland. The collection contains over 211,000 records taken from seventeen different databases spanning the years 1662 to 2006.

Various events are recorded in this collection including burgess lists, burials, deaths, directories, emigration records, freedom petitions, freemen records, langable rentals (rent rolls), rate books, registers, and war deaths. Each result will provide you with a transcript. The amount and type of information recorded will vary depending on the nature of the event.

Explore over 1000 digital images of the New Jersey death index covering the years 1901 to 1903. This collection has been obtained through Reclaim the Records. The index will allow you to discover your ancestor’s death year and entry number. Additional information about these records can be found on the source’s website.

Explore over 7,000 digital images of the New Jersey marriage index covering the years 1901 to 1914. This collection has been obtained through Reclaim the Records. The 15 volumes included in this index will allow you to discover your ancestor's marriage year and entry number.

Explore over 20,000 feet of fines records for Surrey created between 1558 and 1760. Feet of fines were documents of a fictitious suit of law created to obtain a secure transfer of land. The document recorded the final agreement (or concord), written in triplicate, between buyer and seller: two copies side by side and one copy across the bottom of the sheet (the foot of the fine). An indented or wavy line separated the three sections; one section was given to the seller, one to the buyer, and one (the foot) to the court. The idea behind this system was that forgeries could be identified by showing they didn’t fit the three-piece jigsaw of the authentic, original foot of fine.

The amount of detail provided varies from period to period. For example, some will provide the full names of all the buyers and sellers while others only provide the last name of the first buyer in a transaction.

Hundreds of new records have been added to our collection of Cornish burials. The collection now contains over 280,000 records covering more than two hundred parishes across the Cornish peninsula.

The new additions cover Dissenter burials in Falmouth and Penryn between 1808 and 1926. Each result includes and transcript of an original parish register that may reveal a combination of your ancestor’s birth year, death year, burial place and residence.