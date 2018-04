If you are planning to attend the annual conference of the National Genealogical Society, this is a reminder that there are only a few days left to pre-register for the NGS Family History Conference in Grand Rapids, Michigan, 2‒5 May 2018. Pre-conference registration ends 20 April. On-site registration and check-in will be available beginning at 12:00 noon, 1 May, in the DeVos Place Convention Center.

Details may be found at: http://bit.ly/2JQj2F6.