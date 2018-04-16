Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:

(+) Preserving Data: Separating Facts from Fiction

How can I Store my Digital Photos Forever?

DNA Quest by MyHeritage Goes Global

Book Reviews: 6 Books by Joseph Lee Boyle

COSLA: eBook Feasibility Study for Public Libraries

Introducing The Newark Public Library Digital Archive

New Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of April 9, 2018

New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday

Philip Dayton Thorpe’s Obituary: “I told you this would happen”

Chicago Schoolhouse is being Built on Site of Estimated 38,000 Unmarked Graves

U.S. Census 2020 To Ask Question on Same-Sex Couples

Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events

