The Five Tribes Ancestry Conference will be presented June 7-9 at the Chickasaw Cultural Center in Sulphur, Oklahoma. The conference is the first of its kind and is endorsed by the Inter-Tribal Council of the Five Civilized Tribes, whose mission is to unite the tribal governments of the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Muscogee Creek and Seminole nations.

Details may be found in the NewsOK web site at: http://bit.ly/2JV0J1G.