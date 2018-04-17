The MyHeritage DNA Quest Pro Bono Project helping Adoptees is now Global

Last month, MyHeritage launched the DNA Quest, a new pro bono initiative to help adoptees and their birth families reunite through genetic testing. The initiative, initially launched in the USA only, received an amazing response. More than 10,000 applications were submitted so far to receive free DNA kits, from the quota of 15,000 free DNA kits pledged by MyHeritage, worth more than one million dollars.

Being that the deadline for submissions is the end of April 2018 and there are still about 3 more weeks to go, and in light of the many requests MyHeritage has received from the community to expand DNA Quest worldwide, the company decided to increase the scope of the project, from USA-only to global. This means that people are now eligible to participate in DNA Quest regardless of their place of residence and regardless of where the adoption took place.

You can read more in the MyHeritage Blog at https://blog.myheritage.com/2018/04/dna-quest-goes-global.

The DNA Quest website may be found at: http://www.dnaquest.org.