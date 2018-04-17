Third Annual Armenian Genealogy Conference to Take Place on June 9 in New Jersey

· April 17, 2018 · Conferences · No Comments

The Gross Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies at Ramapo College of New Jersey will sponsor and host the third annual Armenian Genealogy Conference on June 9. According to organizers, the conference will help Armenians delve into their family roots by offering research methods for beginners and advanced genealogists as well as topics of interest to scholars of various disciplines. The main morning session will give an overview of current state of Armenian genealogy as well as the available records from around the world.

Other sponsors of the annual conference include the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR), Houshamadyan.org, Project SAVE Armenian Photograph Archive, and the Hamazkayin Armenian Educational and Cultural Society.

Additional details on the conference and speakers as well as the registration form can be found at: http://bit.ly/2J5kMZQ.

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title="" rel=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: