Third Annual Armenian Genealogy Conference to Take Place on June 9 in New Jersey

The Gross Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies at Ramapo College of New Jersey will sponsor and host the third annual Armenian Genealogy Conference on June 9. According to organizers, the conference will help Armenians delve into their family roots by offering research methods for beginners and advanced genealogists as well as topics of interest to scholars of various disciplines. The main morning session will give an overview of current state of Armenian genealogy as well as the available records from around the world.

Other sponsors of the annual conference include the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR), Houshamadyan.org, Project SAVE Armenian Photograph Archive, and the Hamazkayin Armenian Educational and Cultural Society.

Additional details on the conference and speakers as well as the registration form can be found at: http://bit.ly/2J5kMZQ.