SLIG Calls for Proposals

The following announcement was written by the Salt Lake Institute of Genealogy:

The Salt Lake Institute of Genealogy (SLIG) continues to reach out to advanced, experienced teaching professionals in the genealogical community for new course content, presentation, and publication proposals.

The following Calls for Proposals are now open:

SLIG 2020 Course Proposals: SLIG offers courses on local, state, regional, and international topics taught at an intermediate level or above; specific record types, skills, methodology, and related technologies or strategies are preferred at a high-intermediate to advanced level. Courses with hands-on learning opportunities are encouraged as well as those that fill educational needs not addressed elsewhere. The deadline for course proposals is August 1, 2018; inquiries are accepted at any time.

SLIG Tech Day: SLIG will hold its second annual Tech Day on January 19, 2019 – the Saturday that follows SLIG and runs prior to the new SLIG Academy. Proposals are being accepted for half-day workshops and 1.5 hour classes on technology-related topics that enhance genealogical research and documentation. Deadline: June 1, 2018.

5th Annual SLIG Colloquium: This invitational event brings together thought leaders of the industry to present and discuss key genealogical topics in an effort to create a greater understanding of the tenets of genealogy. Selected papers will be presented, discussed, and subsequently published in Crossroads magazine. Interested parties may submit an abstract for consideration. Deadline: August 1, 2018.

Complete details and submittal forms for each of these opportunities are available at SLIG.ugagenealogy.org.