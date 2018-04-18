Who Owns a Cemetery?

April 18, 2018 · Legal Affairs

An article in the Cowley (Kansas) CourierTimes highlights a frequent question: Who owns a cemetery?

Actually, in many parts of the U.S., most cemeteries have clearly identified owners. Municipal cemeteries are owned by the town or city. The local Catholic cemetery is obviously owned by the Catholic Church and other cemeteries may be owned by other religious organizations, fraternal organizations, while some others are owned by corporations or by non-profit cemetery associations. However, there are thousands of other cemeteries where ownership is not clearly defined.

One such case is the small, rural Liberty Cemetery in Arkansas City, Kansas.

NOTE: This is confusing as the town is called Arkansas City but it is located in Kansas, not Arkansas. See https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Arkansas_City,_Kansas for the details.

The question of ownership arose recently at an Arkansas City Board of Education meeting when a group of people with family ties to the small, rural cemetery asked the board to take action. The cemetery is surrounded by private property and has no access road, and the district only recently discovered that it owned the property and has been struggling over what to do with it.

You can read more about the quandary in an article by John Shelman in the Cowley CourierTimes at http://bit.ly/2J8N2e7.

You can also read more about the Liberty Cemetery in the Kansas GenWeb site at: http://www.ksgenweb.com/cowley/cemetery/Liberty/liberty.html.

