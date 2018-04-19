April 25 is National DNA Day in the U.S.

National DNA Day commemorates the successful completion of the Human Genome Project in 2003 and the discovery of DNA’s double helix in 1953. The National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI) began celebrating DNA Day annually on April 25th after the 108th Congress passed concurrent resolutions designating it as DNA Day. The goal of National DNA Day is to offer students, teachers and the public an opportunity to learn about and celebrate the latest advances in genomic research and explore how those advances might impact their lives.

You can learn more about National DNA Day at https://www.genome.gov/10506367/national-dna-day/ and also find National DNA Day Events in your area on an interactive map at https://www.genome.gov/27563857/find-events/.