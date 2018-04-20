Findmypast Publishes More of The National Archives’ Collection of British Army officers’ Widows’ Pension Forms

The following announcement was written by Findmypast:

British Army officers’ widows’ pension forms spanning the years 1755 – 1908 indexed online for the first time

Over 13,000 records, including transcripts and scanned images of original documents, now available to searchLeading British family history website, Findmypast, today announces the publication of a new online collection of British Army Pension records held by The National Archives. Indexed online for the first time, British Army Officers’ Widows’ Pension Forms 1755 – 1908, spans more than 150 years of British military history and contains over 13,000 transcripts and scanned images taken from The National Archives series “WO 42: War Office: Officers’ Birth Certificates, Wills and Personal Papers”.

The collection consists of bundles of original documents submitted in support of pension claims made by the widows of British Army officers. It covers the wives of officers who died in service or on half pay as well as compassionate allowances awarded to the children of both deceased and disabled officers.

The bundles include a variety of original army forms and supporting documents that enable family historians to learn more about their military ancestors’ careers while uncovering important biographical details of their wives and children.

Researchers can view the original application forms completed by widows, marriage and death details of the officers in question, as well as death certificates, marriage certificates, birth certificates and baptismal records for their wives and children.

Paul Nixon, Head of UK Data Licensing at Findmypast, said: “There has never been a better time to be a family historian and the release of this small but important collection of military records further illustrates this point.”

British Army Officers’ Widows’ Pension Forms 1755 – 1908 joins Findmypast’s growing collection of more than 30 million British and Irish military records. Covering a wide time frame, the Pension Forms complement Findmypast’s existing collection of First World War Widows’ Pension Forms, and include records for officers who served during the Seven Years War, The War of American Independence, the French Revolutionary Wars, the Napoleonic Wars, The War of 1812, The Crimean War, the Anglo-Zulu War and the Boer War.