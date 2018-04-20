New Records on FamilySearch: Week of April 16, 2018

April 20, 2018

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

Discover your ancestors on FamilySearch this week in almost 3.5 million records from Oklahoma, 1.5 million from Germany and more from Quebec, ItalyLesothoIrelandPeruGeorgiaTexasCosta Rica, and Poland.Search these new free records by clicking on the collection links below or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.

Collection Indexed Records Digital Images Comments
Quebec, Quebec Federation of Genealogical Societies, Family Origins, 1621-1865 172 0 New indexed records collection
Italy, Terni, Narni, Civil Registration (Comune), 1861-1921 29,974 0 New indexed records collection
Germany, Bavaria, Diocese of Augsburg, Catholic Church Records, 1615-1930 1,083,901 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Lesotho, Evangelical Church Records, 1828-2005 3,909 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Germany, Prussia, Westphalia, Minden, Miscellaneous Collections from the Municipal Archives, 1574-1912 30,746 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Ireland Civil Registration, 1845-1913 885,971 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Germany, Baden, Church Book Duplicates, 1804-1877 20,643 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Georgia, Fulton County Records from the Atlanta History Center, 1827-1955 27 0 New indexed records collection
Texas, Swisher County Records, 1879-2012 6,320 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru, La Libertad, Civil Registration, 1903-1998 42,219 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Germany, Baden, Archdiocese of Freiburg im Breisgau, Catholic Church Records, 1678-1930 341,073 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Costa Rica, Civil Registration, 1823-1975 64,346 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Oklahoma, School Records, 1895-1936 3,400,747 0 New indexed records collection
Poland, Lublin Roman Catholic Church Books, 1784-1964 5,790 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection

About FamilySearch

FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

 

