SLIG Scholarship Opportunities

The following announcement was written by the Salt Lake Institute of Genealogy:

SLIG is pleased to announce that applications are currently being accepted for the following SLIG scholarships.

SLIG Jimmy B. Parker Scholarship: Named in honor of Jimmy B. Parker, this scholarship recognizes those who have “demonstrated commitment to genealogical excellence and community involvement”. Parker’s legacy of more than 50 years of service serves as the guideline for the application essay detailing how attending SLIG will help the applicant enhance their ability to serve or prepare them to give back to the genealogical community.

SLIG Scholarship for First-Time Institute Attendees: Affectionally called the “SLIG Newbie Scholarship,” this opportunity was created in 2016 to provide entrance opportunities for students who have not yet attended an institute. Applicants must have intermediate or higher level research skills, must have met the pre-requisites for the course which they elect to attend, and must not have previously attended any of the national institutes prior to SLIG 2019.

Deadline: Applications are due no later than June 1, 2018. Winners will be announced by June 30, 2018 and will receive a full tuition waiver for their course of choice in either SLIG 2019 or the new SLIG Academy for Professionals.

Complete details for each of these opportunities and links to information about scholarships available through other organizations may be found at SLIG.ugagenealogy.org.