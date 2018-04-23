Africans Weren’t the Only Ones Sent to North America as Slaves

We have all read about the horrible conditions of the slave trade from Africa to North America and elsewhere. Many historians believe that between 9 and 11 million people were taken out of Africa by European slave traders and deposited alive on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean. However, they were not the only slaves to be forcibly shipped across the Atlantic. British prisoners also were shipped off to colonial America. Once they arrived in the Colonies, these prisoners were the legal equivalent of slaves.

Before 1776, all British convicts sentenced to transportation were sent to North America or to the West Indies. Some estimates claim that about 52,000 convicts were shipped across the Atlantic, roughly 10 percent of the immigrants to America although exact numbers are impossible to find.

Australia is better known as the land where England sent its convicts. Actually, transportation of convicts to Australia didn’t start until 1787, once the American Revolution of 1776 stopped the flow of English convicts to North America. For several years, British prisons and hulks (prison ships anchored in a harbor; see https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Prison_ship for details) became overcrowded as the courts had no place to send prisoners on a one-way trip overseas. In 1787 the First Fleet of eleven convict ships set sail for Botany Bay, Australia, arriving on 20 January 1788 at what soon became Sydney, New South Wales, the first European settlement on the continent.

Most convicts were transported to overseas locations in either North America or in Australia for petty crimes, but a significant number were political prisoners. More serious crimes, such as rape and murder, were punishable by death within British prisons, so these criminals often were not transported overseas but were executed in England instead. Some of the criminals convicted of serious crimes had their death sentences commuted to overseas transport, however. The petty crimes included shoplifting, stealing a loaf of bread, or curfew violations (typically 10 PM). Overseas indenture (slavery) was seen as a “humane” punishment, suitable for criminals who had committed minor crimes.

Not all prisoners sent to the Colonies were criminals. Scotland was at war with England, and numerous battles were fought over the years. The Battle of Worcester, UK on September 3, 1651 included Scots under Leslie for Charles I fighting against the forces of Oliver Cromwell. About 3,000 men were killed during the battle, and a further 10,000 were taken prisoner at Worcester or soon afterwards. Around 8,000 of those Scottish prisoners were first incarcerated in makeshift open air “prisons.” According to a report by Diane Rapaport:

“Few of the Scots who survived Worcester ever returned home. Thousands of prisoners were ‘driven like cattle’ to London. As one witness described the convoy, ‘all of them [were] stript, many of them cutt, some without stockings or shoes and scarce so much left upon them as to cover their nakedness, eating peas and handfuls of straw in their hands which they had pulled upon the fields as they passed.’ At temporary prison camps in London and other cities, many prisoners died of starvation, disease and infection, while the Council of State debated what to do with the defeated multitudes. A thousand prisoners were put to work draining the fens in East Anglia; 1,500 shipped out to the gold mines of Guinea; others were sent to labor in the Barbados and Virginia; and in November [1651], 272 Scots were herded aboard the John and Sara, bound for New England.”

You can read more about the prisoners from the Battle of Worcester at: http://scottishprisonersofwar.com/battle_of_wor_pows_in_america/. Many of these prisoners were sent to labor in the Saugus Iron Works of Saugus, Massachusetts. Little is known of the prisoners’ lives while working in the Iron Works but we can assume they worked in slavery conditions. The Saugus Iron Works shut down in 1688 so the Scots apparently were there from 1651 to 1688. Most never returned to Scotland.

The Scottish wars with England ended at the Battle of Culloden in 1746 when the Scottish loyal to Prince Charles Edward Stuart were crushed by the forces of his cousin, the Duke of Cumberland. Jacobite (Scottish) casualties are estimated at 1,500–2,000 killed or wounded. Some 3,470 prisoners were taken, including men, women and children. The fate of many of these people is unknown. However, at least 268 prisoners were transported to Tilbury Fort on the north bank of the River Thames in England while many more prisoners were forced to remain on transport ships or prison hulks moored in the river.

The inhumane conditions brought on cases of typhus and general sickness. By the 11th of September 1746, the number of prisoners in the fort had dwindled to 223, 45 having died. An unknown number also died of disease and malnourishment on board the transport ships and prison hulks in the river. It is recorded that one hundred and twenty prisoners were executed: four of them, peers of the realm, were executed on Tower Hill, including the 80 year old Lord Lovat, who was the last person to be beheaded in public in England. The remainder were dealt with in various ways, including 936 who were transported to the colonies in North America, there to be sold to the highest bidder.

Besides the Scottish prisoners of war, many of the others who were transported to North America were not criminals, at least not according to our present-day laws. The National Museums Liverpool says in 1619, 100 young children were rounded up in the streets and sent to live in Jamestown, Virginia. Their crime? They were orphans. You can read more about involuntary child emigration from England from 1719 until 1967 (yes, really!) at: http://bit.ly/2HU2E5Y.

Orphans, soldiers, and criminals were not the only ones sent to North America involuntarily. Records show that many were transported for the “crime” of being poor. Many residents of poorhouses, or workhouses, were involuntarily transported to North America. Upon arrival in the new world, most were immediately sold as indentured servants. The usual period of transportation was 14 years for convicts receiving conditional pardons from death sentences or seven years for lesser offenses. The sentences never included a paid ticket back to Great Britain after the indenture ended. After seven years or more of legally-enforced poverty, the prisoners were left on their own once their sentences were finished. It is believed that very few of them ever returned to their original homes and families.

If your family has been in North America for many generations, regardless of your known ancestry, there is a good chance that you have enslaved convicts, orphans, or soldiers in your family tree..

You can learn much more about the lives of these indentured servants in http://convictvoyages.org/expert-essays/north-america and in many other pages on the same web site: http://convictvoyages.org. The (U.K.) National Archives web site has numerous records of people who were transported. Start at http://www.nationalarchives.gov.uk/help-with-your-research/research-guides/criminal-transportation/ to learn more.