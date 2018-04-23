CBC Urged to Preserve Master Recordings of Radio and TV Programming after Making Digital Copies

NOTE: This is a follow-up to my earlier article, CBC (English-language) and Radio-Canada (French) Music Library Closing, CD’s to be Digitised, Destroyed, at http://bit.ly/2K9nIpF.

CBC News is reporting:

“The Canadian Broadcast Museum Foundation (CBMF) is urging CBC to stop destroying original radio and television programming after making digital copies, arguing these master recordings are irreplaceable.

“The Toronto charitable foundation said in a release Wednesday that CBC’s English Services began destroying original radio and TV programming at the beginning of April.

“The foundation said this flies in the face of internationally accepted standards and best practices of audiovisual preservation due to the unknown characteristics of digitization, such as long-term stability and vulnerability to electromagnetic interference.

“The foundation said CBC declined a request to delay the digitization in order to arrange for alternative custody of these master recordings.”

You can read the full story at http://www.cbc.ca/news/entertainment/cbc-urged-to-preserve-master-recordings-1.4625378.