Help Wanted: a Pescatarian Archives Supervisor at Prince’s Paisley Park

I know a number of archivists read this newsletter on a regular basis so I will post this article for them. The rock star Prince’s Paisley Park estate outside Minneapolis became a permanent museum in 2016 following the musician’s passing. The estate is now looking for an archives supervisor to overlook the maintenance of their artifacts (which include his remains in an urn). They’ve posted a job listing to the American Alliance of Museums’ career website for a full-time position in the Archives Department.

The job posting includes all the regular items you might expect:

Actively work in the care, catalog, storage and preservation of all artifacts and archival materials; the care, cleaning, and monitoring of all exhibits.

Maintain and Update the archival database system.

Monitor the trafficking of archive inventory.

Assist the appropriate staff in having access to the archives collection as required.

and much more.

However, there is one requirement of the job that I am not used to seeing in help wanted ads: “must adhere to a pescatarian environment.”

As a pescatarian myself (and most of the time I am a true vegan), I was pleased to see that requirement posted in public.

NOTE: To anyone who is not familiar with the term, a pescatarian is defined as someone who adds fish and seafood to a vegetarian diet. There are many reasons people choose to forgo meat and poultry, but still eat fish. Some people choose to add fish to a vegetarian diet so they can get the health benefits of a plant-based diet plus heart-healthy fish.

OK, all you pescatarian archivists can find the full help wanted ad at: https://aam-us-jobs.careerwebsite.com/job/archives-supervisor-paisley-park/40421341/.