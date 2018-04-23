Pennsylvania State Archives Archival Training Workshops

The following announcement was written by the Pennsylvania State Archives and State Historical Records Advisory Board:

The Pennsylvania State Archives (PSA) and State Historical Records Advisory Board (SHRAB), in partnership with Erie Maritime Museum and the Franklin County Historical Society, are pleased to announce the Spring 2018 Archives Without Tears workshop schedule. The workshops will be held June 5-6 at Erie Maritime Museum, Erie, PA and June 13–14 at the Franklin County Historical Society, Chambersburg, PA. These are the only sessions planned for 2018. Click here for registration information.

Archives Without Tears is an affordable workshop open to anyone who works, interns or volunteers for organizations that deal with archival records—whether it’s a museum; private, non-profit, or college archives; the city clerk’s office; the library’s local history room; or a historic site. The workshop provides practical advice, sample forms and policies, and discusses archival best practices, disaster planning and response, and records management principles so that staff can collect, preserve, and assist researchers with the archival records in their care.