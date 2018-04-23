Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:
A notice of the latest EOGN Plus Edition newsletter was sent to you a few minutes ago. Here are the articles in this week’s Plus Edition newsletter:
(+) Use an Old Computer as a Backup Server
The MyHeritage DNA Quest Pro Bono Project helping Adoptees is now Global
Hands On with a 256 Gigabyte Flash Drive
Never Throw Away Records of People!
(US) Department of Commerce Announces Changes to Limited Access Death Master File (also called the Social Security Death Index, or SSDI)
Ancestry Names Margo Georgiadis Chief Executive Officer
April 25 is National DNA Day in the U.S.
Libraries and Archives Canada Introduces Co-Lab, a Tool to Collaborate on Historical Records
Congregational Library and Archives Hidden History Project
Findmypast Publishes More of The National Archives’ Collection of British Army officers’ Widows’ Pension Forms
New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday
New Records on FamilySearch: Week of April 16, 2018
SLIG Calls for Proposals
SLIG Scholarship Opportunities
The Genealogy of First Lady Barbara Bush
The Great Famine Voices Roadshow in the USA and Canada
Cherokee Family Research Center to Host a Conference
Third Annual Armenian Genealogy Conference to Take Place on June 9 in New Jersey
Who Owns a Cemetery?
Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events
If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Dick Eastman at https://blog.eogn.com/contact-dick-eastman.
To all non-subscribers:
If you would like to read this week’s Plus Edition newsletter, you can sign up for a subscription by looking at the menus to the right and clicking on “Subscribe to or Renew the Plus Edition Newsletter.” Once you subscribe, you will be given immediate access to the Plus Edition web site and will be able to read the latest Plus Edition newsletter, along with the two previous weekly Plus Edition editions.
One Comment
Having not read the book, there does appear to be a significant event left out. Once Acadia was ceded to England, the English spent 40 years attempting to have the Acadians swear allegiance to the English Crown. They occupied strategic territory for the English and they refused to pledge allegiance as they could not see themselves fight the French. The French and the English returned on several occasions and naturally the English wanted to be assured that the Acadians would be their enemies. Looking back, there seems to have been better solutions but it was another time and world.
LikeLike