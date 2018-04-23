Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:

(+) Use an Old Computer as a Backup Server

The MyHeritage DNA Quest Pro Bono Project helping Adoptees is now Global

Hands On with a 256 Gigabyte Flash Drive

Never Throw Away Records of People!

(US) Department of Commerce Announces Changes to Limited Access Death Master File (also called the Social Security Death Index, or SSDI)

Ancestry Names Margo Georgiadis Chief Executive Officer

April 25 is National DNA Day in the U.S.

Libraries and Archives Canada Introduces Co-Lab, a Tool to Collaborate on Historical Records

Congregational Library and Archives Hidden History Project

Findmypast Publishes More of The National Archives’ Collection of British Army officers’ Widows’ Pension Forms

New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday

New Records on FamilySearch: Week of April 16, 2018

SLIG Calls for Proposals

SLIG Scholarship Opportunities

The Genealogy of First Lady Barbara Bush

The Great Famine Voices Roadshow in the USA and Canada

Cherokee Family Research Center to Host a Conference

Third Annual Armenian Genealogy Conference to Take Place on June 9 in New Jersey

Who Owns a Cemetery?

Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events

