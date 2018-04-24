Putting Chattanooga’s Historical Newspapers Online

Chattanooga history advocates David Moon of Picnooga and Sam Hall of Deepzoomchattanooga.com are planning to make over 6,000 pages of Chattanooga’s historical newspapers searchable online as a free, open resource to benefit researchers, students, genealogists, and the general public, but they need your financial help.

According to the project’s web page at http://chattanooganewspapers.org:

One of the most valuable historical assets is local newspapers, which have been available on microfilm at public libraries for decades. But the old process of accessing newspapers on microfilm is extremely time-consuming and tedious, requiring points of reference and manual searching. Because of these obstacles, Chattanooga’s papers remain largely inaccessible.

There are now affordable and sustainable options to bring newspapers online. Digitization can produce accurate keyword search results from tens of thousands of indexed pages within seconds.

Just the beginning…

In 2016, the Tennessee State Library and Archives (TSLA) provided selected reels of Chattanooga newspapers on microfilm from their collection to be digitized via a 3rd party partner.

The resulting 6,000+ digitized pages are just the beginning and will be accessible online at chattanooganewspapers.org. The content is from multiple publications that date from as early as 1854 through 1907.

Moon and Hall are looking for investors who can see the long-term positive value of local digitized newspapers. They hope to attract local organizations and companies to help fund this initial start. But there is also an opportunity for individuals to contribute.

Donation levels will include $50 for individual donors or “Friends.” $250 for “Sponsors” and $500 for “Partners.” Money raised in excess of $1,500 will go to future digital newspaper content. All contributor names will be added to the completed website.

You can help this worthwhile project by donating at: http://chattanooganewspapers.org.