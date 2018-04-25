Historic Weather

What was the weather on the day you were born? When your Dad talked about going out in that great blizzard, just how bad was it? Wolfram Alpha has a number of helpful tools to answer your weather questions, including historical data from weather stations located all over the world.

For example, simply enter “weather” into the search bar, and Wolfram Alpha’s geoIP capabilities identify your approximate location and produce the latest records from your nearest weather station. The “Latest recorded weather” will display the current temperature, relative humidity, wind speed, and conditions, such as clear, thunderstorms, or fog.

To find historical weather information, simply enter the word WEATHER followed by a date and a location. For instance:

weather March 30, 1976 Lyndonville, VT

The information appears to cover the US, Canada, and the UK. You may not have much luck for dates before the mid-1930s, depending on location.