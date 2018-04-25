New Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of April 23, 2018

· April 25, 2018 · Online Sites · No Comments

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

Discover your ancestors on FamilySearch this week in more than 1.6 million records from Brazil, 660,000 images from Florida, plus records from Peru, Washington, North Carolina, South Africa, Massachusetts, Denmark, Italy, and obituaries of Germans from Russia in the U.S. Search these new free records by clicking on the collection links below or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.

Country

Collection

Indexed Records

Digital Images

Comments
Peru Peru, Lima, Civil Registration, 1874-1996

2,269

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Washington, Pierce County Marriage Returns, 1891-1938

12,987

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States North Carolina, Confederate Soldiers and Widows Pension Applications, 1885-1953

54,498

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Netherdutch Reformed Church Registers (Pretoria Archive), 1838-1991

192,691

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Massachusetts, Revolutionary War, Index Cards to Muster Rolls, 1775-1783

854

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Pernambuco, Civil Registration, 1804-2016

1,591,900

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Florida Marriages, 1830-1993

0

657,564

 Added images to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Minas Gerais, Catholic Church Records, 1706-1999

41,043

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Denmark Denmark Census, 1911

1,374

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Italy Italy, Teramo, Teramo, Civil Registration (Tribunale), 1866-1940

86

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States, Obituaries, American Historical Society of Germans from Russia, 1899-2012

91,400

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection
About FamilySearch

FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

