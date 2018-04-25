New Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of April 23, 2018

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:
Discover your ancestors on FamilySearch this week in more than 1.6 million records from Brazil, 660,000 images from Florida, plus records from Peru, Washington, North Carolina, South Africa, Massachusetts, Denmark, Italy, and obituaries of Germans from Russia in the U.S. Search these new free records by clicking on the collection links below or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.
|
Country
|
Collection
|
Indexed Records
|
Digital Images
|
Comments
|Peru
|Peru, Lima, Civil Registration, 1874-1996
|
2,269
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Washington, Pierce County Marriage Returns, 1891-1938
|
12,987
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|North Carolina, Confederate Soldiers and Widows Pension Applications, 1885-1953
|
54,498
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Netherdutch Reformed Church Registers (Pretoria Archive), 1838-1991
|
192,691
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Massachusetts, Revolutionary War, Index Cards to Muster Rolls, 1775-1783
|
854
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Pernambuco, Civil Registration, 1804-2016
|
1,591,900
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Florida Marriages, 1830-1993
|
0
|
657,564
|Added images to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Minas Gerais, Catholic Church Records, 1706-1999
|
41,043
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Denmark
|Denmark Census, 1911
|
1,374
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Italy
|Italy, Teramo, Teramo, Civil Registration (Tribunale), 1866-1940
|
86
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States, Obituaries, American Historical Society of Germans from Russia, 1899-2012
|
91,400
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.
