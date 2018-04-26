DNA that Cracked the ‘Golden State Killer’ Case came from Genealogy Websites

According to officials, DNA from ancestry websites led to the arrest of the suspected “Golden State Killer,” Joseph James DeAngelo. Following the news, Ancestry websites 23andMe and Ancestry.com quickly released statements on the findings, saying mainly that they do not know if their services aided in the arrest of DeAngelo or not.

Investigators knew the killer only through a string of DNA recorded at several of the dozen murder scenes. A spokesman for the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department said officials had struggled for years to figure out whom that DNA belonged to. Recently, they tapped genealogical databases that the public uses to search for relatives and ancestors.

You can read more and watch a video from KGO-TV about this news at: http://abc7ne.ws/2HtOr2B and a somewhat different view of the same story, including a different video, on the WSLS News web site at http://bit.ly/2JuzVEl.

