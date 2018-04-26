New England Historic Genealogical Society Publishes “2020—Your Guide to the Mayflower 400th Anniversary”

The following announcement was written by the New England Historic Genealogical Society

April 25, 2018—Boston, Massachusetts—Anticipating the 400th anniversary of the voyage of the Mayflower in 2020, the New England Historic Genealogical Society (NEHGS) has published a special edition of its award-winning quarterly magazine American Ancestors. The special commemorative issue of American Ancestors is titled “2020—Your Guide to the Mayflower 400th Anniversary” and is devoted entirely to the history, relevance, and impact of the Mayflower and its passengers and crew. It is available for purchase in the online Bookstore at NEHGS at AmericanAncestors.org for $6.95 plus shipping.

Drawing on the extensive expertise of NEHGS staff and the contributions of partner organizations, this issue is the first definitive guide to the Mayflower 2020 anniversary. Tours, events, resources, and organizations from the United States, Wampanoag Nation, United Kingdom, and the Netherlands are represented. The issue features a definitive guide to tracing Mayflower descent and a wide variety of topics, such as understanding the Pilgrims through their home libraries and artifacts, Wampanoag perspectives on colonization, Jewish influences on Pilgrim thought, and a reader’s pilgrimage back to his ancestor’s baptismal church. NEHGS resources are explored, including the NEHGS groundbreaking Mayflower website portal along with new and classic publications.

“The story of what happened in 1620 is foundational to the story of our democracy and has widespread genealogical and historical ramifications,” stated Brenton Simons, President and CEO of NEHGS, in his announcement of the publication of the special edition of American Ancestors. “We, at NEHGS and American Ancestors, have a special opportunity—really a responsibility—to educate people everywhere about this historic occasion,” he continued. “With this issue we enhance and expand our national role in providing the best scholarship for millions of Americans with genealogical connections to it. We are dedicated to helping our members and the public connect to this important moment in American history.”

NEHGS, with its national headquarters located in Boston’s Back Bay, is the oldest and largest genealogical society in America. NEHGS serves more than 250,000 members and millions of online users engaged in family history nationally and around the world. It is home to a world-class research library and archive, and an expert staff. NEHGS offers an award-winning genealogical research website at AmericanAncestors.org with 1.4 billion records and maintains a publishing division which produces original genealogical research, scholarship, and educational materials, including the Mayflower Descendant, a quarterly journal of Pilgrim genealogy and history.