New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday

The following announcement was written by Findmypast:

There are over 544,000 new records and newspaper articles available to search this Findmypast Friday, including:

Explore 12 fascinating publications on the Scotch-Irish in North America. Covering a variety of date ranges and regions, these publications will enable you to learn more about the history of the Ulster Scots and their descendants in the United States and Canada. The digital images in this collection are presented in PDF form and were taken from the following publications:

The Scotch-Irish in America, 1915 by Henry Jones Ford, professor of politics at Princeton University

The Scotch-Irish in Canada by the Rev. Stuart Acheson, M.A.

The Scotch-Irish in East Tennessee by Judge Oliver P. Temple

The Scotch-Irish in South-Western Pennsylvania by S. T. Wiley.

The Scotch-Irish of California by Terence Masterson

The Scotch-Irish of Kentucky by Judge William Lindsay

Officers and Members of the Scotch-Irish Society of America, 1891

Patriotism of the Scotch-Irish by Professor George MacLoskie

The Scotch-Irish of the Bench and Bar by A. E. Stevenson

The Scotch-Irish People, Their Influence in the Formation of the Government of the United States

The Scotch-Irish Race Among the Nations by Rev. Thomas Murphy

The Scotch-Irish in the General Synod of the Reformed Presbyterian Church of North America by David Steele, D. D.

Explore a brand new collection of more than 476,000 transcripts of original parish records created by the West Surrey Family History Society. The collection covers 180 parishes across the county and spans the years 1538 to 1901.

Each transcript will reveal a combination of your ancestor’s baptism date, baptism place, birth date, the names of their parents, their parents’ residence and occupations.

Over 1,000 new additions covering the parish of St Thomas in the Brightside area of Sheffield have been added to our collection of Yorkshire Burials.

Each record contains a transcript and many include an image of the original record. Transcripts will reveal a combination of your ancestor’s age at death, birth year and burial date.

This month, we’ve added 35,148 images and 10,448 article entries to the Periodical Source Index (PERSI). The new additions have been added to the following publications:

American Monthly Magazine, covering missing issues in volumes 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18, 26, and 27 (1894-1905)

County Louth Archaeological Society Journal, covering volume 3 (1912)

Devon and Cornwall—Notes and Queries, covering volumes 1-12 (1900-1923)

Hawaiian Historical Society Annual Report, covering volumes 1-30 (1893-1922)

Virginia Magazine of History and Biography, covering volumes 1-31 (1890-1923)

Vermont Historical Society Proceedings (1860-1923)

Waterloo Historical Society Annual Report, covering volumes 4, 7, and 11 (1916-1923)

Women’s Canadian Historical Society of Toronto Transactions, covering volume 7 (1907)

Over 17,000 new articles and two brand new titles, the Lurgan Mail and the Irish Citizen have been added to our collection of historical Irish newspapers.

The Lurgan Mail was founded in 1889 by Lewis Robert Richardson in Lurgan, County Armagh. This weekly tabloid covered local new from the town as well as nearby towns such as Waringstown and others in Craigavon Borough area. The Irish Citizen was founded in 1912 by the Irish Women’s Franchise League to promote pacifist and suffragist views.