The Alabama Department of Archives and History Asks YOU to Help Transcribe World War I Service Records

Here is another worthwhile crowdsource project that will benefit genealogists, historians, and many others. From the Alabama Centennial Blog:

“The Alabama Department of Archives and History has launched its first crowdsourced transcription project, and we want YOU to join the effort.

“Earlier this month, as part of its commemoration of the World War I Centennial, the Archives launched the Alabama History DIY: World War I Service Records initiative. Archives staff, volunteers, and student workers spent eighteen months digitizing more than 100,000 index cards with information about the men and women who served in the war. Details ranging from biographical (age, residence, race) to military (enlistment date, branch of service, engagements) make the records a boon to both genealogists and historians. Users of the Archives’ World War I Gold Star Database will find this an excellent supplement, as it also includes survivors of the war.

“Now that the cards have been scanned, we are seeking volunteers to help us transcribe the information and create a new, searchable resource for our patrons. Anyone with an Internet connection can contribute, anytime, anywhere, as “virtual volunteers.” The steps are simple, the software (from Ben and Sara Brumfield, creators of FromThePage) is user-friendly, and the work is addictive—try to stop after one card. No special technical skill or subject knowledge is required. When you sign up, you’ll be given login information and a project guide with thorough instructions. Just read the guide, sign in, pick a county, and get started.”

You can read more at http://bit.ly/2I1G0sp.