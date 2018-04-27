Work is Underway at NYG&B on a Guide to New York’s State Archives

The following announcement was written by the New York Genealogical and Biographical Society:

NEW YORK CITY – April 27, 2018 – The NYG&B, New York’s oldest and largest genealogical organization, is spearheading the key publication.

The New York Genealogical and Biographical Society has begun work on a guide to the New York State Archives, designed specifically for genealogists, local historians, and other researchers. The groundbreaking publication is being produced in cooperation with the New York State Archives and will be authored by professional genealogist Jane E. Wilcox.

The publication will feature more than 20 chapters outlining numerous materials from the New York State Archives collections key for tracing New York families. Ms. Wilcox, a member of the New York State Archives Advisory Committee and the NYG&B Family History Advisory Committee, brings a wealth of experience to the project. A full-time professional genealogist and the founder of Forget-Me-Not Ancestry, Ms. Wilcox focuses on colonial and early national New York and area research.

“We are grateful that the NYG&B is working to improve access to and awareness of the collections of the New York State Archives,” said New York State Archivist Thomas Ruller. The publication follows two award-winning NYG&B titles, the New York Family History Research Guide and Gazetteer, recently released as a revised edition in two comprehensive volumes and the New York City Municipal Archives: An Authorized Guide for Family Historians released in 2016.

D. Joshua Taylor, President of the NYG&B noted the importance of the project and its “careful alignment to the NYG&B’s mission of providing resources to those seeking to discover and share the stories of all New Yorkers.”

The William G. Pomeroy Foundation, an organization dedicated to preserving local history throughout New York, is onboard as the project’s platinum sponsor. “We are grateful for the Pomeroy Foundation’s extraordinary support of this project,” noted Taylor.

The publication is expected to be officially released in 2019, the 150th Anniversary of the NYG&B.