This Newsletter is Sponsored by MyHeritage
Dick Eastman · April 29, 2018 · Uncategorized · No Comments
Dick Eastman, author
Dick Eastman has been writing this genealogy newsletter for 22 years.
He has been involved in genealogy for more than 35 years. He has worked in the computer industry for more than 40 years in hardware, software, and managerial positions. By the early 1970s, Dick was already using a mainframe computer to enter his family data on punch cards. He built his first home computer in 1980.
Read the Plus Edition Newsletter
Click here to subscribe to the Plus Edition newsletter for about 38¢ per week!.
Subscribe to the FREE Standard Edition Newsletter!
Want to receive a once-a-day email message containing links to all the
new articles published here? Click
here to subscribe to the FREE mailing list.
You can unsubscribe at any time within seconds. Details may be found here.
You can subscribe to the Plus Edition here: https://blog.eogn.com/subscribe-to-the-plus-edition.
Steal these articles!
Yes, you may copy and republish MOST of the articles in this newsletter elsewhere, with a very few exceptions. See COPYRIGHTS and Other Legal Things for details.
Search Past Newsletter Articles
Important Links
- Are you new to genealogy? Read this.
- Read the Plus Edition Newsletter
- Subscribe to the Plus Edition Newsletter
- Give the Gift of an EOGN Newsletter Plus Edition Subscription
- Subscribe to the FREE Standard Edition Newsletter
- Renew Your Plus Edition Newsletter
- Comments from Plus Edition Subscribers
- Calendar of Genealogy Events
- RootsBooks.com – Your Online Genealogy Bookstore
- This Newsletter's Chat Room
- Click here to Print, Email, or Save Articles as a PDF file on Your Computer
- You are invited to forward or republish these articles for non-commercial purposes! See COPYRIGHTS and Other Legal Things for details.
- Why You Might Not be Receiving the Plus Edition Email Messages
- How to Change the Address on Your Email Newsletter Subscription
- Follow this newsletter on: Facebook, Google+ and Twitter.
- Dick Eastman's other publication: the Privacy Blog
- Contact Dick Eastman
Recent Posts
- This Newsletter is Sponsored by MyHeritage
- New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday
- The Alabama Department of Archives and History Asks YOU to Help Transcribe World War I Service Records
- Work is Underway at NYG&B on a Guide to New York’s State Archives
- DNA that Cracked the ‘Golden State Killer’ Case came from Genealogy Websites
- New England Historic Genealogical Society Publishes “2020—Your Guide to the Mayflower 400th Anniversary”
- This Newsletter is Sponsored by MyHeritage
- New Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of April 23, 2018
- Create a Digital Diary and Your Descendants will Thank You
- DNA Basics: How DNA Testing Works
- Historic Weather
- American Antiquarian Society
- Putting Chattanooga’s Historical Newspapers Online
- Help Wanted: a Pescatarian Archives Supervisor at Prince’s Paisley Park
- FamilySearch Adds 2 Billionth Image of Genealogy Records
- CBC Urged to Preserve Master Recordings of Radio and TV Programming after Making Digital Copies
- Pennsylvania State Archives Archival Training Workshops
- Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent
- Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events
- (+) Use an Old Computer as a Backup Server
Most Popular Articles in Recent Days
- New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday
- DNA that Cracked the 'Golden State Killer' Case came from Genealogy Websites
- Work is Underway at NYG&B on a Guide to New York’s State Archives
- The Alabama Department of Archives and History Asks YOU to Help Transcribe World War I Service Records
- New Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of April 23, 2018
- Create a Digital Diary and Your Descendants will Thank You
- New England Historic Genealogical Society Publishes “2020—Your Guide to the Mayflower 400th Anniversary”
- DNA Basics: How DNA Testing Works
- A Little-Known Government Genealogy Service
- FamilySearch Adds 2 Billionth Image of Genealogy Records
Categories
- Announcements (77)
- Books (170)
- Business News (135)
- CD-ROM (4)
- Cloud Services (48)
- Conferences (265)
- Current Affairs (346)
- DNA (198)
- Education (92)
- Film/Photos (4)
- Food and Drink (7)
- From the Archives (1)
- From the In-box (1)
- Games (1)
- Genealogy Basics (130)
- Hardware (101)
- Help Wanted (15)
- Heraldry (5)
- History (302)
- Humor (11)
- Legal Affairs (140)
- Music (5)
- Off Topic (62)
- Online Sites (950)
- Opinion (6)
- People (170)
- Photography (71)
- Plus Edition Article (23)
- Podcast (7)
- Preservation (137)
- Scams (11)
- Societies (222)
- Software (270)
- Sponsor (3)
- Television (6)
- This Newsletter (92)
- Travel (47)
- Uncategorized (49)
- Video & Television (140)
- Web/Tech (14)
- Webinars & Podcasts (9)
- Weblogs (3)
Archives
Archives of Most Articles from June 2004 and Later are Available in the
EOGN Plus Edition subscribers’ web
site.
Blog Stats
- 9,181,494 hits
Recent Comments