Announcing the Virtual Genealogical Society

So many other things are virtual in today’s world, why not a genealogy society? The following announcement was written by the organizers of the Virtual Genealogical Society:

The Virtual Genealogical Society is a global organization serving family history enthusiasts of all levels, geared towards those:

whose circumstances make it difficult to attend local genealogical society meetings

who prefer online presentations, special interest groups (SIGs), conferences, and socializing

with an interest in connecting, networking, and mentoring with global genealogists

The Virtual Genealogical Society began with the recognition that many family history enthusiasts are merging technology and globalization in their genealogical pursuits. We aim to provide a forum for genealogists to connect, network, and mentor with genealogists around the world through monthly meetings online, webinars, social networking, annual conferences, and in-person meet-ups at conferences, institutes and events around the world.

Membership is just $20 per year and provides:

24/7 access to Members-Only section of website

Recorded monthly webinars by nationally-known speakers

Webinar handouts

Live chat with featured speakers in members-only Facebook group

Fillable PDF forms for family history research

Digitized monthly newsletter

Eligibility for prizes offered during monthly webinars

Access to Special Interest Group (SIG) discussions and handout

Discount on annual virtual conference registration cost

Eligibility for prizes during annual virtual conference

Discounts on genealogy software, databases, publications and products

Members-only Facebook group for networking, mentoring, and socializing

The Virtual Genealogical Society encourages all members to continue joining the genealogical societies in their local area and/or in the area where their ancestors lived. These societies can provide additional benefits that include:

Access to their local database of records and indexes

Mentorship from society members with expertise in local records and repositories

Field trips to area repositories

The Virtual Genealogical Society will be hosting a three-day virtual conference from November 1-3, 2019. Confirmed presenters are listed on our website: http://virtualgensoc.com/

For more information, contact us at info@virtualgensoc.com or visit http://virtualgensoc.com/.