My Heritage adds a Pedigree View for Family Trees

Based on customer requests, MyHeritage has added a new feature to its online genealogy service. The following is an extract from the MyHeritage Blog:

You asked for it, and we developed it for you! This week, we released a Pedigree View mode for family trees, created in response to popular demand from our users. Many users considered the Pedigree View as their most wanted feature on MyHeritage, so we are delighted to fill this need.

A Pedigree View includes a root person and his/her ancestors. It does not show siblings, spouses, or anyone else who is not a direct ancestor. In this view you can navigate to anyone else in your tree and view their pedigree as well.

The new Pedigree View doesn’t replace the current view, which we call Family View. It comes in addition, and you can toggle between the two and a third view, which is a List.

Overview

To navigate to the Pedigree View, go to your family tree and select “Pedigree view” in the upper right-hand corner

Tree view selector

The Pedigree View of your family tree will appear. Click on “Family view” to toggle back to your comprehensive family tree. When you are on Pedigree View, you can click on the settings icon (looks like a cogwheel) to set this as your default view if you’d like.

Family tree in Pedigree view mode – this example comes from the family tree of MyHeritage’s founder. Click on the above image to view a larger example.

You can read more and view several screen captures of the new Pedigree View at: https://blog.myheritage.com/2018/04/new-feature-pedigree-view-for-family-trees/.