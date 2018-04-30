NGS Announces Two New Online Courses: African American Roots: A Historical Perspective and Federal Land Records

The following announcement was written by the (U.S.) The National Genealogical Society:

FALLS CHURCH, VA, 28 APRIL 2018—The National Genealogical Society (NGS) announces the release of its two newest Continuing Genealogical Studies courses, African American Roots: A Historical Perspective and Federal Land Records.

African American Roots: A Historical Perspective is a cloud-based, self-paced course that introduces you to the uniqueness of searching for African American ancestors. A mixture of history and genealogy, it discusses the role Africans and African Americans played in the birth and growth of the United Sates from as early as the fifteenth century. Armed with this historical perspective, family historians learn where they might find information about African Americans in general and their own ancestors in particular.

Janice Lovelace, PhD (psychology) developed the course for NGS. Lovelace has more than thirty years of experience in genealogical research and has presented nationally on methodology, DNA, and ethnic minority genealogy.

Federal Land Records is a self-paced, online course that introduces you to the different types of land entries including cash entries, donation land, homesteads, and military bounty land, and discusses how land ownership was transferred from the federal government to an individual or group. More than three million people received patents from the government in the thirty public land states. The land application files may contain valuable information for genealogists including details on family members, neighbors, citizenship status, and land improvements. This course teaches you how to access these federal land records.

Angela Packer McGhie, CG developed this course for NGS. McGhie is a professional researcher, lecturer, and instructor. She has been working with federal records at the National Archives for the last decade, and specializes in federal land records.

These two courses are just two of a number of online NGS courses that offer the convenience of completing a genealogy course over a period of months at any location and at any time. They are available for $45.00 for members and $70.00 for nonmembers. For further information or to purchase the course, visit NGS Continuing Genealogical Studies.

Founded in 1903, the National Genealogical Society is dedicated to genealogical education, exemplary standards of research, and the preservation of genealogical records. The Falls Church, Virginia, based nonprofit is the premier national society for everyone, from the beginner to the most advanced family historian, seeking excellence in publications, educational offerings, and guidance in research. It also offers many opportunities to interact with other genealogists.