A Genealogist’s Guide to Grand Rapids, Michigan Released

The following announcement was written by Jennifer Alford, Publisher of The In-Depth Genealogist

The fifth in a series of guides to popular research destinations

The In-Depth Genealogist is pleased to present their newest book in the research series by writer, Katherine R. Willson entitled “A Genealogist’s Guide to Grand Rapids, Michigan”. The book is a great resource for genealogists who plan on researching in this geographic area. This guide offers information for genealogists regarding the top libraries, archives, and museums in Grand Rapids, as well as the surrounding areas. These repositories offer abundant treasures for the researcher of all levels: beginner, intermediate, and advanced.

Also highlighted in this guide are a wealth of non-genealogical options for urban adventurers, art aficionados, beer connoisseurs, nature enthusiasts, history buffs, and the universal tourist. One could easily spend a week in this area and only sample a small portion of what this part of Michigan has to offer: stunning scenery, fantastic food, and unique attractions.

“A Genealogist’s Guide to Grand Rapids, Michigan” is available now as a PDF download ($4.99) through The In-Depth Genealogist Store (http://bit.ly/IDG-GrandRapids). Subscribers to the website receive a 10% discount on purchase of the book.

“A Genealogist’s Guide to Grand Rapids, Michigan” was created by Katherine R. Willson who shares her familiarity with Grand Rapids, Michigan and the surrounding area to assist genealogists and family in making their trip an enjoyable one. Katherine R. Willson of Ann Arbor, Michigan is a 6th generation Michigander who began researching her own family tree when she was an 8-year-old Junior Girl Scout. She works full-time as a professional researcher, compiling family history books for private clients, and is an engaging and dynamic speaker at national, regional, and state genealogical conferences. She has taught genealogy classes in Ann Arbor since 2001, and currently serves as President of Michigan Genealogical Council, President of the Virtual Genealogical Society, as well as serving on the boards of several other national, state, and local genealogical organizations. Her website is SocialMediaGenealogy.com.