Ancestor Network Appointed by National Library of Ireland to Provide Genealogy Advisory Service

The following announcement was written by Ancestor Network Ltd. of Dublin, Ireland

Dublin, Tuesday, 1 May 2018 – Following a competitive public tender process, Ancestor Network Ltd has been awarded the contract to support and assist the genealogy advisory service with the National Library of Ireland in 2018.

This is the 7th consecutive year that the National Library of Ireland has selected Ancestor Network to provide this unique genealogy service.

Visiting researchers to the NLI can avail of the advice of professional genealogists from Monday to Wednesday, 9:30am to 5:00pm and Thursday to Friday, 9:30am to 4:45pm. The professional genealogists advise and assist on sources available at the NLI and other repositories as well as online resources. They are also available to respond to enquiries via email, telephone or by letter.

Aiden Feerick, Ancestor Network’s Project Manager stated: “Family history researchers visiting the NLI can avail of our professional expertise in Irish genealogy research advice. Our genealogists work with expert National Library staff members to provide a very open and friendly service. Every visitor to the service comes away with a smile and at least one nugget of family history information.”

John Hamrock of Ancestor Network stated: “We are delighted to be working again in the National Library in 2018 to support researchers visiting the NLI’s Genealogy Advisory Service. Family history is one of the most popular hobbies worldwide, and we are delighted to do our bit in helping visitors to the NLI explore their Irish heritage.”

Ciara Kerrigan, Assistant Keeper, National Library of Ireland added, “The NLI is excited to be working again with our Ancestor Network genealogy experts. This is the beginning of the four-year project to redevelop and reimagine the NLI Main Building on Kildare Street in Dublin city centre. Family history research continues to be one of the major motivations for people visiting the National Library of Ireland and it is critical that we provide a world class service in supporting our visitors in Irish genealogy.”