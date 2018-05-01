On the Road Again, This Time to the NGS Conference in Grand Rapids, MI

· May 1, 2018 · Conferences, This Newsletter · No Comments

This is a quick notice to let you know there may not be as many articles as normal posted in this newsletter in the next few days. I will be in Grand Rapids, Michigan from now through the end of the week. I am attending the annual conference of the (U.S.) National Genealogical Society. See http://conference.ngsgenealogy.org for details about the conference.

I hope to write about the conference events that I see and attend. I suspect I will also post a number of photographs of the conference in this newsletter while I am there. Who knows? I may even get to attend a few presentations!

I should be back home next week.

Stay tuned!

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title="" rel=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: