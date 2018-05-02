PHMC and Historical Records Advisory Board Announce New Grant Opportunity for Archival Records

The following announcement was written by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission:

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC) and the Pennsylvania State Historical Records Advisory Board (SHRAB) are now accepting applications for the new Historical & Archival Records Care (HARC) grant program. The application deadline is August 1, 2018.

Funding is available to historical records repositories, such as: historical societies; libraries; universities; local governments; and school districts for collections care, including surveying; inventorying; preserving; arranging; and describing historical records significant to Pennsylvania, as well as for records reformatting and equipment. Additionally, a portion of funding may be requested to support outreach and accessibility initiatives.

Applicants may apply for up to $15,000 with a 50/50 cash or in kind match. Smaller grants in amounts up to $5,000 are available with no match required. Funding is provided by PHMC.

The HARC program is designed to improve the preservation and accessibility of historically valuable records.

Grants will be awarded based on a competitive review of the application by a sub-committee of the SHRAB. A minimum of 70 percent of the available funds will be distributed to projects directly involved with the care and conservation of records.

Applicants are required to use the web-based electronic grant application process (eGrant). To learn more about the program, including grant guidelines and eGrant application instructions, visit PHMC’s Historical and Archival Records Care Grant webpage.

The Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission is the official history agency of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

The State Historical Records Advisory Board (SHRAB) operates under federal regulations governing the National Historical Publication and Records Commission (NHPRC) and serves as the central advisory body for historical records planning in the state.