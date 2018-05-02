TheGenealogist releases over a million Parish Records

The following announcement was written by TheGenealogist:

TheGenealogist has added to its Parish Records collections with a second batch of Warwickshire registers in an ongoing project with the Warwickshire County Record Office. These newly transcribed records are linked to high quality images of the original parish register pages.

Over 1,270,000 individuals added to the Parish Records for Warwickshire

High quality transcripts with original images of the registers

Additional information such as Witnesses, Father’s Name and Profession have been transcribed where given

Released in association with Warwickshire County Record Office

This brings our total for Warwickshire Parish Records to over two million

Fully searchable parish records with images enable researchers to find ancestors’ baptisms, marriages and burials

Parish register for Emscote (All Saints) Warwickshire 1868

These new records are available as part of the Diamond Subscription at TheGenealogist.

