FGS 2018 Registration Is Open

The following announcement was written by the Federation of Genealogical Societies:

3 May 2018 – Austin, Texas – Registration is open for the Federation of Genealogical Societies Annual Conference in Fort Wayne, Indiana 22-25 August 2018. Early Bird pricing is available through 1 July 2018. To register, go to FGS.org and follow the link to Registration.

The conference will be at the Grand Wayne Center in downtown Fort Wayne, directly across the street from the Allen County Public Library and its famed Genealogy Center with hundreds of thousands of genealogy resources. It is a unique opportunity for attendees to quickly put into action what they learn at the conference.

The FGS 2018 conference features more than 100 sessions and workshops on topics ranging form DNA and technology to records and methodology. There are sessions geared for every experience level of family historians.

Attendees do not need to belong to any genealogy society. The FGS conference is open to all genealogists who want to learn more about how to do better research.

Online registration is available at FGS.org. Early Bird pricing for a 4-day registration is $210; 1-day registration is $90; 2-day registration is $175. There is also a special student rate of $49.

Workshops and luncheons sell out quickly, so be sure to register soon!

See you in Fort Wayne! Register now at FGS.org and save.

About the Federation of Genealogical Societies (FGS)

The Federation of Genealogical Societies (FGS) was founded in 1976 and empowers the genealogical and family history community, especially its societies and organizations, by advocating for the preservation and access of records and providing resources that enable genealogical organizations to succeed in pursuing their missions. FGS helps genealogical societies and family history enthusiasts alike to strengthen and grow through online resources, FGS FORUM magazine, and through its annual national conference which provides four days of excellent learning opportunities for both societies and family history enthusiasts.