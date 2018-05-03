NIH Seeks One Million Volunteers for Medical DNA Database

· May 3, 2018 · DNA · No Comments

This article isn’t about genealogy but it does concern DNA, a tool used by many genealogists. I suspect many genealogists will be interested in this:

“The National Institutes of Health has begun recruiting volunteers for a $1.46 billion medical database that will eventually comprise data on more than one million people, an effort to discern the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases and even of healthy aging.

“The endeavor by the nation’s leading government medical-research entity is aimed at deciphering the workings of poorly understood maladies ranging from cancers to migraines to dementia. The database will be open to medical researchers and will initially consist of data on volunteers age 18 and up, regardless of health status. Children will be eligible beginning in 2019 if their parents or guardians consent.

“The program called All of Us has already enrolled more than 25,000 people in its pilot stage but will be recruiting more in communities large and small in public events beginning Saturday in New York, Chicago, Detroit, Birmingham, Ala.; Kansas City, Mo.; Nashville, Tenn.; and Pasco, Wash.

“People interested in participating can gain access to these events through a website—that explains the purpose of participating in genetic research.”

Again, this is for medical research, not for tracing family history. You can read more in an article by Thomas M. Burton in the Stock-Sector.com web site at: http://stock-sector.com/nih-seeks-one-million-volunteers-for-medical-database.

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title="" rel=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: