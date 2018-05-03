Ohio Genealogical Society Issues Call for Papers for 2019 Annual Conference

The following announcement was written by the Ohio Genealogical Society:

December 1, 2017—Bellville, Ohio: The Ohio Genealogical Society (OGS) announces a request for lecture proposals for its 2019 conference, “Building A Heritage,” to be held May 1-4, 2019, at the Great Wolf Lodge in Mason, Ohio.

Topics being considered include: Ohio history, its records, and repositories; ethnic (African American, German, Irish, Polish, etc.); religious groups; migration into, within, and out of Ohio; origins of early Ohio settlers, and the Old Northwest Territory. Other topics of interest that will be considered include: land and military records; technology; DNA; mobile devices and apps; social media; and methodology, analysis, and problem solving in genealogical research.

The program committee is specifically seeking new and dynamic proposals. Interested speakers are strongly encouraged to submit multiple proposals for either one-hour general sessions or two-hour workshops. There is no limit to the number of proposals a speaker may submit. The deadline for submission of lecture proposals is May 31, 2018.

Submit proposals in PDF, Microsoft Word, or RTF format. Each proposal must include:

Speaker’s name, address, telephone, and e-mail address

Lecture title, not to exceed ten words, and a brief, but comprehensive outline

Lecture summary, not to exceed twenty-five words to be used in the conference booklet

Identification of the audience level: beginner, intermediate, advanced, or all

Speaker biography, not to exceed twenty-five words

Resume of prior speaking experience

Submit each proposal via e-mail to 2019speakers@ogs.org no later than May 31, 2018. Speakers are required to use an electronic presentation program.

Compensation

Selected speakers receive an honorarium, travel compensation, conference registration, and hotel per diem based on the number of days lectures are presented.

Sponsors

Societies and businesses are encouraged to submit proposals for sponsored talks. The sponsoring organization will cover its speaker’s costs to present the lecture which includes travel and hotel stay. Sponsored speakers will

abide by all speaker deadlines and syllabus requirements and will receive complimentary OGS conference registration and electronic syllabus materials. The deadline to submit sponsored lectures is also May 31, 2018.

Additional information

Camera-ready syllabus material, due January 18, 2019, is required for each general presentation and will be included in the syllabus distributed to all conference registrants.

Invitations to speak will be issued by June 30, 2018. Syllabus format guidelines will be sent to speakers at that time. The deadline for acceptance and submission of signed speaker contracts is August 1, 2018.

About the Ohio Genealogical Society

The Ohio Genealogical Society, founded in 1959, is the premier Ohio family heritage resource and the largest state genealogical society in the United States. Its mission is to meet the educational needs of its members and the general public through the acquisition, preservation, and dissemination of genealogical and historical

information.