Researchers Building Database of African American Civil War Soldiers, Detailing Their Lives Both Before and After the War

A team of researchers has launched a project that is working to put online records of the United States Colored Troops—regiments of African American soldiers that included large numbers of men who had been slaves at the start of the Civil War.

In 1862, the Union Army officially created the United States Colored Troops (USCT)—regiments of African American soldiers that included large numbers of men who had been slaves at the start of the Civil War. However, details of these estimated 200,000 men who fought in the conflict are not easily accessible. While the army kept records of their backgrounds and where they fought as well as their fates and fortunes, they are housed, in paper format, in the National Archives Building in Washington, D.C.

The African American Civil War Museum in Washington now plans to produce an electronic archive chronicling the lives of these soldiers, both before and after the war, shedding new light on life in the United States in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

The project will use volunteer transcribers in a crowdsource effort. YOU can help!

