New U.K. Genealogy Show in 2019

Great news! Many of us felt we would miss the old Who Do You Think You Are? Live shows held in Birmingham, England (and earlier years were held in London). However, there is a new announcement today! I am making reservations as soon as I copy-and-paste the announcement below:

STOP PRESS: NEW GENEALOGY SHOW IN 2019

The demise of the Who Do You Think You Are? Live show has left a hole in the genealogy calendar of UK-based events with many attendees commenting on the loss of a ‘big’ annual gathering.

An international group of genealogists, led by Kirsty Gray and Sylvia Valentine (Show Directors), have been diligently working since the US-based RootsTech Conference, to get THE Genealogy Show on the road.

This two-day event will take place at the NEC (National Exhibition Centre) in Birmingham, in the same hall as in previous years. The Board members are dedicated to providing outstanding educational opportunities through talks and stands, as well as creating an environment where family historians from beginner to expert can network together. Even at this early planning stage, many international genealogists are making travel plans to attend the event.

More information will be released on the website over the next month, though you can register your interest as an exhibitor, speaker or sponsor on the website right now – www.thegenealogyshow.uk.

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/THEGenShow2019

Like the event Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/THEGenShow/