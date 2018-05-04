Steve Morse Adds Even More Functionality to His One-Step Site

Steve Morse is well-known within the genealogy community for creating all sorts of software tools that (in most cases) extract information from the Web and display it in understandable terms. His easy-to-use routines have become sort of a Swiss Army Knife for genealogists and others. To see some of the earlier articles about Steve’s great collection of tools, look at the list at http://bit.ly/2JUqoqz.

Here is the latest announcement from Steve concerning still another addition to his toolbox:

Since 2016 I have had a tool on my One-Step website for doing searches in the New York State Voter records. I just added a companion tool to search the New Jersey Voter records. Both tools are in the VITAL records section of my One-Step website. The direct links to these tools are:

New York: http://stevemorse.org/njvoters/njvoters.html

New Jersey: http://stevemorse.org/nysvoters/nysvoters.html

Besides containing juicy information on your neighbors, like their party affiliation and whether they voted in the most recent election, the voter records also contain useful genealogical information such as dates of birth. And they contain addresses, making it useful as a people-locator tool.