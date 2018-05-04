Watch a Special Webinar with MyHeritage’s Founder and CEO

Gilad Japhet is the Founder and CEO of the well-known genealogy company, MyHeritage. That company also sponsors this newsletter. I suspect that many genealogists will be interested in an informative webinar that features an interview of Gilad. The webinar is hosted by Geoff Rasmussen (who is also well-known within the genealogy community for his many excellent webinars.)

The interview is a very frank and open webinar in which Gilad describes the beginnings of MyHeritage as well as its vision. Gilad is the only CEO of a large genealogy company that I know of who was an avid genealogist long before starting the company. He started young; I believe he became a genealogist when he was 13-years-old. He never looked back. In this interview filled with personal anecdotes, he includes key milestones and learnings along the way, including the intriguing story of a 70-year-old genealogical mystery that he tackled and solved.

The interview is part of a series of Legacy Family Tree Webinars so Gilad talks about the acquisition and future plans for that company as well.

You can view the webinar with Gilad Japhet at: https://blog.myheritage.com/2018/05/watch-special-webinar-with-myheritages-founder-and-ceo/.