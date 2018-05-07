Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:

A notice of the latest EOGN Plus Edition newsletter was sent to you a few minutes ago. Here are the articles in this week’s Plus Edition newsletter:

The NGS2018 Conference in Grand Rapids was a Success!

Watch a Special Webinar with MyHeritage’s Founder and CEO

U.S. Law will soon Release Previously Copyrighted Works of 1923 to the Public Domain

U.S. Senate Bill Introduced to Prohibit Question on Citizenship in 2020 US Census

New U.K. Genealogy Show in 2019

Announcing the Virtual Genealogical Society

Researchers Building Database of African American Civil War Soldiers, Detailing Their Lives Both Before and After the War

A Hidden Black Cemetery in Virginia is Rediscovered

National Genealogical Society Presents Awards Honoring Excellence in Newsletter Editorship and Service to NGS

FGS 2018 Registration Is Open

NEHGS Honors David McCullough with Lifetime Achievement Award

Ohio Genealogical Society Issues Call for Papers for 2019 Annual Conference

PHMC and Historical Records Advisory Board Announce New Grant Opportunity for Archival Records

TheGenealogist releases over a million Parish Records

Ancestor Network Appointed by National Library of Ireland to Provide Genealogy Advisory Service

Steve Morse Adds Even More Functionality to His One-Step Site

A Genealogist’s Guide to Grand Rapids, Michigan Released

NIH Seeks One Million Volunteers for Medical DNA Database

Off Topic: Perhaps the Most Secure “Burner Phone” of All?

It is the First Day of the Month: Back Up Your Genealogy Files

Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events



If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Dick Eastman at https://blog.eogn.com/contact-dick-eastman.

To all non-subscribers:

If you would like to read this week’s Plus Edition newsletter, you can sign up for a subscription by looking at the menus to the right and clicking on “Subscribe to or Renew the Plus Edition Newsletter.” Once you subscribe, you will be given immediate access to the Plus Edition web site and will be able to read the latest Plus Edition newsletter, along with the two previous weekly Plus Edition editions.