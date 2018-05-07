Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:
A notice of the latest EOGN Plus Edition newsletter was sent to you a few minutes ago. Here are the articles in this week’s Plus Edition newsletter:
The NGS2018 Conference in Grand Rapids was a Success!
Watch a Special Webinar with MyHeritage’s Founder and CEO
U.S. Law will soon Release Previously Copyrighted Works of 1923 to the Public Domain
U.S. Senate Bill Introduced to Prohibit Question on Citizenship in 2020 US Census
New U.K. Genealogy Show in 2019
Announcing the Virtual Genealogical Society
Researchers Building Database of African American Civil War Soldiers, Detailing Their Lives Both Before and After the War
A Hidden Black Cemetery in Virginia is Rediscovered
National Genealogical Society Presents Awards Honoring Excellence in Newsletter Editorship and Service to NGS
FGS 2018 Registration Is Open
NEHGS Honors David McCullough with Lifetime Achievement Award
Ohio Genealogical Society Issues Call for Papers for 2019 Annual Conference
PHMC and Historical Records Advisory Board Announce New Grant Opportunity for Archival Records
TheGenealogist releases over a million Parish Records
Ancestor Network Appointed by National Library of Ireland to Provide Genealogy Advisory Service
Steve Morse Adds Even More Functionality to His One-Step Site
A Genealogist’s Guide to Grand Rapids, Michigan Released
NIH Seeks One Million Volunteers for Medical DNA Database
Off Topic: Perhaps the Most Secure “Burner Phone” of All?
It is the First Day of the Month: Back Up Your Genealogy Files
Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events
If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Dick Eastman at https://blog.eogn.com/contact-dick-eastman.
To all non-subscribers:
If you would like to read this week’s Plus Edition newsletter, you can sign up for a subscription by looking at the menus to the right and clicking on “Subscribe to or Renew the Plus Edition Newsletter.” Once you subscribe, you will be given immediate access to the Plus Edition web site and will be able to read the latest Plus Edition newsletter, along with the two previous weekly Plus Edition editions.
One Comment
Having not read the book, there does appear to be a significant event left out. Once Acadia was ceded to England, the English spent 40 years attempting to have the Acadians swear allegiance to the English Crown. They occupied strategic territory for the English and they refused to pledge allegiance as they could not see themselves fight the French. The French and the English returned on several occasions and naturally the English wanted to be assured that the Acadians would be their enemies. Looking back, there seems to have been better solutions but it was another time and world.
LikeLike