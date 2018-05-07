Thief Sentenced for Stealing Artifacts from the National Archives

May 7, 2018

The following is from the AOTUS Blog, written by David S. Ferriero, the Archivist of the United States:

“By stealing World War II records from the National Archives and Records Administration and selling them to collectors, a thief victimized the American people and damaged the agency entrusted with safeguarding our nation’s records. Antonin DeHays recently received 364 days in prison and three years on probation, eight months of which are to be served in home confinement, along with 100 hours of community service, for the theft of records from the National Archives.

“DeHays, a private researcher, stole and sold identification tags and related items from files of American servicemen whose planes were downed in Europe during World War II, as well as other original records from the National Archives at College Park.

“Judge Theodore D. Chuang sentenced DeHays at the U.S. District Court in Greenbelt, Maryland, also ordering him to pay $43,456.96 restitution to those who unknowingly purchased the stolen goods. Chuang said DeHays committed ‘an egregious, morally repugnant crime’ of ‘auctioning of our history to the highest bidder.'”

You can read the rest of the article at: http://bit.ly/2jG5MHq.

One Comment

Mary Holland May 7, 2018 at 5:16 pm

I do wonder how many, if any, items were recovered from the people who had bought them. Any idea more info about that?

