New Records on FamilySearch: Week of May 7, 2018

· May 8, 2018 · Online Sites · No Comments

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

Discover your ancestors on FamilySearch this week in nearly 300,000 images and indexed records from BillionGraves Index, more than 150,000 from Peru, Cusco, more than 130,000 from Brazil, Rio De Janeiro, and more records from Cape Verde, Denmark, Germany, Guatemala, Panama, Portugal,and Slovakia. Research these new free records by clicking on the collection links below or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.

Country

Collection

Indexed Records

Digital Images

Comments
Cape Verde Cape Verde, Catholic Church Records, 1787-1957

1,839

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Guatemala Guatemala Civil Registration, 1877-2008

6,736

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Denmark Denmark, Copenhagen City, Civil Marriages, 1739-1964, Index 1877-1964

12,559

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Slovakia Slovakia Church and Synagogue Books, 1592-1935

8,788

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Portugal Portugal, Portalegre, Catholic Church Records, 1859-1911

5,988

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Rio de Janeiro, Civil Registration, 1829-2012

136,337

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Germany Germany, Rhineland, Diocese of Trier, Catholic Church Records, 1704-1957

7,839

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Panama Panama, Catholic Church Records, 1707-1973

146,592

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Cusco, Civil Registration, 1889-1997

1,025

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Other BillionGraves Index

291,504

291,504

 Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
About FamilySearch

FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

 

