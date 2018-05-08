New UK Family History Show: Family Tree Live

The following announcement was written by the organizers of the (new) Family Tree Live:

Family Tree Live is coming!

Taking place on 26th & 27th April 2019 at London’s Alexandra Palace, you can expect two jam-packed days of family history fun for ALL!

The team from Family Tree Live would love you to join them for a brand new UK family history show – two days of lectures, workshops, displays and stands – suitable for all levels of family history experience.

Family Tree Live is brought to you by Family Tree in partnership with the Federation of Family History Societies and will provide visitors with a vast range of learning opportunities under one roof. From traditional lectures, to hands-on workshops, a DNA hub, advice stations, family-friendly activities and more.

Steve Manning, education officer at the Federation of Family History Societies: ‘The Federation is delighted to be supporting Family Tree Live. A national event like this provides visitors with the opportunity to find out about their ancestors wherever they came from, with local knowledge and expertise provided by our family history societies.’

Helen Tovey, editor of Family Tree magazine: ‘There’s nothing like the buzz you get from going to a family history show and our aim is that visitors to Family Tree Live will leave brimming with inspiration, information and ideas about doing their family history. We can’t wait for April 2019!’

To receive the latest show information please sign up to the e-newsletter at www.family-tree.co.uk

To enquire about exhibition space and sponsorship opportunities at Family Tree Live, please contact Sarah Hopton on email: sarah.hopton@warnersgroup.co.uk

If you have any other queries, please email lauren.beharrell@warnersgroup.co.uk