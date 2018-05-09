Version 12 of the The Next Generation of Genealogy Sitebuilding (or “TNG”) has been Released

This is big news for one of the most sophisticated genealogy products of today: TNG. It is a genealogy program that installs on a web server and can be used by one person alone or by hundreds of genealogists at once. It is especially useful for family members working together to document their family history and to genealogy societies and other organizations involved in multi-member research efforts. The following announcement was written by Darrin Lythgoe, the man behind Next Generation Software:

SANDY, UT: A major upgrade for The Next Generation of Genealogy Sitebuilding (or “TNG”), is now available from Next Generation Software. TNG 12 includes many enhancements and new features, plus security and user access improvements. Existing users can purchase the upgrade at a discount by returning to their previous download page.

This release also includes three new template designs, plus added functionality for several others, and a new language is supported (Chinese). Several media handling functions have been improved, and two privacy-related tools have been introduced. Significant upgrades have also been made to the DNA testing feature and the Mod Manager, which allows users to easily install or remove add-ons.

Several of the third-party libraries used in TNG (like jQuery and PHP Mailer) have also been upgraded, and many updates have been made to keep TNG compatible with the latest versions of PHP and MySQL.

A more detailed summary of the version 12 changes can be found on the TNG blog at http://tngsitebuilding.com/blog/genealogywebsites/announcements/tng-12-feature-preview, and a complete list is available at http://tngsitebuilding.com/recentchanges.php.

For those already running TNG, upgrading to the new version should be fairly easy and should take less than 15 minutes. Helpful videos are also available to walk users through the process and to highlight new features and other processes, but an option also exists to pay someone to install the upgrade for them.

TNG makes it easy to put your genealogy on your web site in dynamic fashion. It uses a database to store your information, so the pages are created at the time they’re requested. When you want to make a change, you only need to upload your GEDCOM file again, or enter the new facts directly online. TNG also allows you to link photos and other media to the people in your tree. You’re in total control, so you can update your information or customize the look and feel any time you want.

TNG is commercial software ($32.99 USD one-time license fee). In order to run TNG, your web site must support PHP (a programming language) and MySQL (the database). Existing users may upgrade to the latest version online starting at $15.99. The first version of TNG was published by Darrin Lythgoe in 2001.