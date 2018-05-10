Announcing the GEDCOM 5.5.1 Annotated Edition

Tamura Jones is a well-known genealogist and blogger. He has long had an interest in the GEDCOM method of transferring data between genealogy programs. He, like many of us, has been frustrated by the numerous shortcomings of GEDCOM but, unlike the rest of us, he decided to do something about it. Tamura has now released a new FamilySearch GEDCOM 5.5.1 Specification Annotated Edition. You can read more and download the new specification at https://www.tamurajones.net/GEDCOM551AnnotatedEdition.xhtml.

Comments by Dick Eastman:

GEDCOM was created by and is still supported by FamilySearch. It remains a product of FamilySearch, not of Tamura Jones. As Tamura writes in his specification, “This is not a new GEDCOM version. This is an enhanced edition of the current GEDCOM version. The Annotated Edition is the full FamilySearch GEDCOM 5.5.1 Specification, improved with corrections and enhanced with annotations.”

Later in the Annotated Edition, Tamura wrote, “This is not a new version of GEDCOM. Some errors have been corrected, and some contradictions have been resolved, helpful notes have added, etcetera, but this is still GEDCOM 5.5.1.”

In short, this new Annotated Edition will not require any changes to the genealogy software you are presently using. Instead, it is hoped that it will help software producers improve their future GEDCOM products. As Tamura wrote, “The Annotated Edition benefits developers of genealogy software. The observations, additions, corrections, resolution of contradictions, inclusion of solutions and best practices helps them improve their GEDCOM support. Improved GEDCOM support benefits users.”

Again, you can read the announcement at https://www.tamurajones.net/GEDCOM551AnnotatedEdition.xhtml. The actual specifications are expected to become available within a few days.