Has Your Family an Interesting Irish Emigration Story to Share?

From The Irish Times web site:

“Have you got an interesting migration story to share, or an object that tells the tale of your family’s move from one country to another?

“Members of the public are being encouraged to bring their migration tales to a “story collecting weekend” at Epic, the Irish Emigration Museum in Dublin on May 26th and 27th, along with objects that form part of their own or their family’s migration story, such as letters, postcards, photographs, tickets, diaries, artworks, items of clothing, recipes, books, footage, mementos, badges, or songs.

“People who have lived overseas and returned to Ireland, as well as those with emigrant family members or ancestors, are being invited to attend.”

