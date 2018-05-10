Register Now for Computer Workshops at the IAJGS Conference in Warsaw

The following announcement was written by the International Association of Jewish Genealogical Societies:

Register now for computer workshops

We have scheduled seven workshops for family researchers with beginning to advanced computer skills to learn how to make the most efficient use of your time online and to give you some useful new tools.

Participants will bring their own computers to a classroom with free Wi-Fi to follow the instructor’s lead on a projection screen. Sessions cost just $25 each, and space is limited, so check out the offerings and make your selections as soon as possible.

Subjects include how to get the most out of resources available at JewishGen, FamilySearch, the Israel Genealogy Research Association, Jewish Records Indexing-Poland and a new Website on Jewish heritage in Krakow and Western Galicia.

For those with skills beyond beginning, a session will show you how to build maps showing places where your ancestors lived using information from such sources as grave locations, land registries, old maps from different time-frames (cadastral maps) and current mapping services. Another will guide you in the use of online tools such as JewishGen’s Viewmate and Google Translate to get translations of your documents and gravestone photos in Hebrew or Cyrillic characters or in Polish, Lithuanian, Italian and German, if your mysteries lie there.

For more details, please refer to the Computer Workshops page or the Conference Program and schedule, available here.

How to sign up

If you have not registered for the Conference, start with NEW REGISTRATION from the REGISTRATION menu on the Conference Home page, or click here.

On the Fee-Added Events page, make your selections and continue through to payment and confirmation.

[If you have already registered for the Conference. Go to the Attendee Service Center from the REGISTRATION menu on the Conference Home page, or click here. Sign in with the Email address you used for registration and the password from your confirmation message. On the Welcome page, Click Update Your Info, then click Edit and continue through the registration form. Now would be a good time to update or add information and to review your family surnames and historical towns.]

The fine print

You must be registered for the Conference to buy a workshop ticket. No refund will be issued for a cancellation, but the paid fee may be applied to another computer session, if space is available, or to any other fee (e.g., a meal), subject to availability.

See you in Warsaw!

Robinn Magid, Lead Co-Chair

Judi Gyori Missel, Program Committee

Harvey Kabaker, Registration chair